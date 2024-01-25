Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

