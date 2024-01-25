ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Up 42.9 %

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

