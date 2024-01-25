Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $650.96 million and $30.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.46 or 0.05506578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09867407 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $32,070,537.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

