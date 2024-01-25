Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 18,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

