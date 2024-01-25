Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,132 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,583,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 65,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

