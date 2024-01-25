Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,090,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 233,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

