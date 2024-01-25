Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,234 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.75. 972,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,273. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $242.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

