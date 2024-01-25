Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 801,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,330. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

