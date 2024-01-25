Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 72,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,256. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

