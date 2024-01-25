Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,027 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 42,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,969. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

