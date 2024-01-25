Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $262,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 972,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,273. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $242.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

