Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VGLT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 801,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
