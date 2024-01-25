Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,445. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund



Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

