Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,556,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 369,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

