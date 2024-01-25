Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 189,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 358,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

