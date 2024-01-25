Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period.

Shares of GRNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

