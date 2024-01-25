Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 395,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.