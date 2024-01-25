Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 1,153,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,097. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

