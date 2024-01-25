Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 133,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,637. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.