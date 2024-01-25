Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 4,691 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,941. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

