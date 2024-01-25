NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

