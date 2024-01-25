Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $272.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.70.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $237.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

