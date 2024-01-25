Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $59,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.77. 868,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,810. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.