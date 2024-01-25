Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,334.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,048.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

