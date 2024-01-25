Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

