Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

