Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

AON opened at $304.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.08 and its 200 day moving average is $321.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

