Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.83 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.19.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.2 %

DXCM stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.