Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $576.90 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $591.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.31 by ($0.05). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

