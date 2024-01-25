Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,314 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

