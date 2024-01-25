Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,657 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.01 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

