Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,778 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ventas by 196.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,759.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

