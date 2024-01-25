NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.91. NIO shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15,569,771 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

