NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.76 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.