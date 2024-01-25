NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

