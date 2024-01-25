Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 998 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 1,481,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

