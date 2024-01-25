Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 64 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded down $11.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,494.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,113.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,578.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,692.28.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

