Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 5,367,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.