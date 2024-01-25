Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

