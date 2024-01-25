Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,275,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673,375. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

