Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $807,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 2,512,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,307. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

