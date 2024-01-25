Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF makes up about 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EEMA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

