Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $679.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,835. The company has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $641.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

