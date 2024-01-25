Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.