Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 2,182,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

