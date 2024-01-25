Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

