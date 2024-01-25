Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.04. 1,812,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.45. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.