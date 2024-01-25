Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 5,485 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 24,576,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,628,166. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

