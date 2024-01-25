Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 24,395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $57,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.83. 923,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

