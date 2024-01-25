Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 117 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.05. 5,721,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

